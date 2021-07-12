Cody Rhymer edges Chris Beto, Ken Lee to win Winnebago County Amateur golf tournament

The Winnebago County Amateur was special to Cody Rhymer. It was almost even more special to Chris Beto and Ken Lee. Lee, now 61, may have been the oldest local men’s golf champion in history when he won his fourth County Am title at Macktown last year. Chris Beto, 63, almost topped him Sunday when he finished 4-under par, one stroke behind Rhymer in second. Lee also contended again, finishing third.