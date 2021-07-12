Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Amid Delivery Struggles, Drones May Be The Future Of Food On-Demand

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meal delivery services are in hot water (even if the soup is arriving cold). Leading delivery services struggle to hire enough drivers to keep up with demand. DoorDash has attributed its losses in part to an “undersupply of Dashers,” and Uber has also publicly discussed demand outpacing capacity, given the number of drivers. Grubhub responded to consumers’ growing frustrations with the slow delivery times the labor shortage has occasioned by announcing on Monday (July 12) that it will offer Perks, redeemable for free food, if orders do not arrive on time.

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delivery Drones#Food Delivery#Drone Delivery#Drone Deliveries#The Future Of Food#Dashers#Pizza Hut#Flytrex#Faa#Uas#Ebitda#Autonomous
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Uber
News Break
Starbucks
Related
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

FedEx is hiring 1,250 workers in Hartford as demand surges for e-commerce and 7-day home delivery

FedEx Ground, a package shipping subsidiary of the FedEx Corp., is hiring in response to surging online purchasing and seven-day home delivery. FedEx Ground said it plans to hire more than 1,250 workers at numerous sites in Hartford. It’s part of a drive by FedEx to hire 80,000 workers nationally. Open positions are available for a mix of part and full-time package handlers as FedEx Ground ...
BusinessSilicon Republic

Galway-based drone delivery project’s ambition is sky high

Galway-based companies Manna and ÉireComposites will work with NUI Galway on a project, which aims to reduce delivery costs associated with drones. A collaboration between NUI Galway and two companies, Manna and ÉireComposites will see them work together on a new drone delivery project. ‘Mi-drone’ aims to meet increased consumer...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Today In Connected Economy: Food Delivery Startup Zomato Notches $562.3M; Apple Works On ‘Apple Pay Later’ Service

In today’s top connected economy news, Indian food delivery startup Zomato has notched $562.3 million from investors, while Apple is said to be working on an “Apple Pay Later” monthly installment service. Plus, Blackhawk Network is rolling out the Enterprise Edition of its Digital Gifting platform to help retailers prepare for the holiday shopping season.
Ontario, CADRONELIFE

Smart City Drone Delivery: DroneUp in Ontario, CA “Community, Connectivity, and Convenience”

Drone service provider DroneUp announced that it has completed the first smart city drone delivery in Ontario, California. Ontario, CA has developed Brookfield Properties at New Haven, a masterplan community – one of the developments defining Ontario as one of the most progressive cities in the U.S. The plan provides residents with life-enhancing technologies which include robot carts, e-scooters, and smart hubs. Clearly, these are services that communities value: New Haven is the fastest growing community in California, and the 5th fastest growing in the U.S.
Technology103.3 WKFR

Faster Delivery: GrubHub Tests Drones in Ann Arbor At U of M

Those TV commercials where the pizza delivery guys you keep seeing delivering, not only pizza but also ranch dressing, are pretty close to being a thing of the past. Not the commercials, but the delivery guys are pretty close to being dinosaurs. Not sure if this is a good thing...
Technologydronedj.com

Is there a serious limitation with Amazon drone delivery?

Maybe you’ve wondered where Amazon will find drones powerful enough for a return trip from the warehouse to your house. Amazon apparently shares your sense of wonder. A new patent suggests the company recognizes a serious limitation with Amazon drone delivery. Earlier this week, we reported on signs that Amazon’s...
ElectronicsBenzinga

Amazon Wins Patent For Delivery Van Driven Drone Technology

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has won a patent for drone technology that can be paired directly with delivery vans. The system could enable Amazon to optimize its last-mile delivery services by outsourcing most of the work to its automated drones. Amazon package recipients could one day see delivery vans directly...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Associated Press

Delivery apps expand reach to meet customer demands

Spurred by skyrocketing consumer demand during the pandemic, restaurant delivery companies like DoorDash and Uber Eats are rapidly expanding their services to grocers, convenience stores, pharmacies, pet stores and even department stores. On Wednesday, Uber Eats unveiled its newest delivery option: flowers. Uber Eats will let users order flowers directly...
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

This Super Popular Food Delivery App Is About to Disappear

One of America's oldest online ordering platforms will soon cease to exist as its own brand, impacting hordes of urban customers who have been using it for years. Seamless, the food delivery app that's most prominent in New York City, will be absorbed by Grubhub later this year, the parent company Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET) announced.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Stoke Expands Payroll Tools To SMBs With Global Workforces

Freelance management system Stoke announced in a press release Thursday (July 15) that it has extended its global payroll and compliance solution to international employees. “Expanding its platform to support international employees as well as non-payroll workers — which includes freelancers, independent contractors, consultants and agencies — Stoke is filling a newly developed market need by enabling companies to work more effectively with a global workforce that includes both freelancers and full-time employees,” the company said in the release.
Technologydronedj.com

DHL expanding drone activities with middle-mile UAV deliveries

Global logistics giant DHL says it’s expanding its drone activities with middle-mile uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) deliveries. First flights of the same-day service are expected later this year. Bulgarian UAV service group at center of longer drone delivery developments. To expand what has thus far been DHL’s deployment of smaller...
Grocery & SupermaketAOL Corp

Robots pack orders and drones deliver groceries: Is this the future of food shopping?

When it comes to the way Americans go grocery shopping there have been incredible changes over the past year. With more shoppers relying on getting their goods delivered straight to their homes, the entire industry has had to innovate to keep pace. NBC News investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen took a look behind the scenes at the high-tech deliveries by the nation’s largest grocery company.
RestaurantsPosted by
pymnts

Data Brief: Nearly 50 Pct Of Budget-Minded Consumers Rely On Restaurant Rewards

According to the July edition of Delivering on Restaurant Rewards, a PYMNTS and Paytronix collaboration, recent research “shows that there are 81 million consumers in the U.S. who are currently part of at least one restaurant’s loyalty program and 78 million who have seen their personal finances slip after March 2020.” The correlation between economic stability and restaurant loyalty program usage changes markedly depending on one’s own finances.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Food Delivery Stocks Trading Higher Today?

Food delivery stocks DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) and Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WTRH) are trading higher Monday amid renewed COVID-19 concerns. Food delivery companies saw increased strength during the COVID-19 pandemic as restaurant closings led to increased demand for delivery services. The recent spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant has...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Online Food & Grocery Delivery Market May Set Epic Growth Story | DoorDash, Instacart, ChowNowMay Set Epic Growth Story | DoorDash, Instacart, ChowNow

The Latest survey report on Global Online Food & Grocery Delivery Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Online Food & Grocery Delivery segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Shipt, AmazonFresh, Postmates, DoorDash, Instacart, ChowNow, FreshDirect, Deliveroo, Chewse & Grubhub.
Industrysuasnews.com

DHL to use large cargo drones for urgent deliveries

DRONAMICS, the world’s leading middle-mile cargo drone developer and operator, today unveiled a partnership agreement with the world’s number one logistics company, DHL. DHL will partner DRONAMICS to jointly develop solutions and offer same-day cargo drone deliveries to customers using DRONAMICS’ drone delivery network and Black Swan drones. Both companies are discussing mutual exclusivity for middle-mile drone deliveries in selected industries and markets. In addition, DRONAMICS’ goal to become carbon-negative by 2027 and direction to operate on sustainable biofuels in the future will play a part in helping DHL achieve its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.
TrafficPosted by
The Associated Press

Ryder Expands Last-Mile Delivery Network Amid Escalating Consumer Demands

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2021-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces further expansion of Ryder Last Mile, a customizable, multi-tiered delivery solution for big-and-bulky goods. With new hubs in Milwaukee and Philadelphia, Ryder continues to position its customers – some the world’s biggest brands – closer to end-consumers in order to meet ever-growing demands for delivery in two days or less.
TechnologyBusiness Insider

Drone Delivery Canada Signs Agreement with UBC for Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ or ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that, with the assistance of its sales agent Air Canada (TSX: AC), it has signed a commercial, definitive agreement, effective July 15th, 2021, with the University of British Columbia ("UBC") to deploy DDC's patented drone delivery solution at the Stellat'en First Nation for UBC's 'Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative' ("DTI") program.
Cell PhonesEater

What’s the Most Ethical Food Delivery App?

We’ve heard the question asked in different ways: What’s the best food delivery app? Is there really any difference between Uber Eats, Grubhub, Postmates, and DoorDash? Is there even such a thing as an ethical delivery app? In the end, it all boils down to the idea of wanting both the convenience of having great food delivered affordably and on-demand, and the ability to sleep well knowing you didn’t support a giant company that’s extracting money from cash-strapped restaurant owners by employing a workforce of people who may or may not be making a living wage. In short, is it possible to have your delivery cake and eat it, too?

Comments / 0

Community Policy