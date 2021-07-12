Amid Delivery Struggles, Drones May Be The Future Of Food On-Demand

Meal delivery services are in hot water (even if the soup is arriving cold). Leading delivery services struggle to hire enough drivers to keep up with demand. DoorDash has attributed its losses in part to an “undersupply of Dashers,” and Uber has also publicly discussed demand outpacing capacity, given the number of drivers. Grubhub responded to consumers’ growing frustrations with the slow delivery times the labor shortage has occasioned by announcing on Monday (July 12) that it will offer Perks, redeemable for free food, if orders do not arrive on time.