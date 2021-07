It is a natural phenomenon that arrives every July that is best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere. That means you Albany!. If you have been known to admire the cosmos in the night sky, you are really going to want to look up in the weeks ahead! According to NASA, the annual Perseid Meteor shower is happening now through August 24th. NASA says the shower peaks in mid-August and is "...considered the best meteor shower of the year. With very fast and bright meteors, Perseids frequently leave long 'wakes' of light and color behind them as they streak through Earth's atmosphere." These particular meteors are also known for their fireballs! Translation? You'll probably get to see some pretty spectacular sights in the Albany night sky.