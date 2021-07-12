Cancel
SPACs Slow As FinTech IPOs Step Into Listings Spotlight

It wasn’t all about China’s crackdown on companies listing overseas. You’d be forgiven for thinking that the news surrounding initial public offerings (IPOs) and SPAC deal-making was dormant — overshadowed, perhaps, by the investigations into Didi and other companies that are based in China but listing their shares overseas. And, as PYMNTS reported this week, companies such as Keep and LinkDoc have opted not to list.

