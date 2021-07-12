Cancel
Rancho Cordova, CA

Rancho Cordova bringing back planning commission after disbanding it in 2011

By Ben van der Meer
Sacramento Business Journal
 16 days ago
A decade after the city of Rancho Cordova dissolved its planning commission, city leaders are bringing the concept back. City Planning Manager Darcy Goulart said a flurry of new development proposals, both residential and commercial, started the discussion about bringing a commission back. The Rancho Cordova City Council, which currently makes final decisions on projects a commission would otherwise handle, is looking to spend more time on policy issues.

The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

