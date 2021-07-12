Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

We've consistently improved the Uva coaching programs

By hoosone Joined:
sportswar.com
 19 days ago

Across-the-board so that now our "brand" is now considered to be "it is what it is" when defining our success. There may be a couple "Irish Pennants" among the group but they're "carried" nicely by the successful programs. If the genuine 5* S/A (with only good intentions) is looking for a home for all the right reasons, I see no reason why s/he would want to go anywhere else unless the S/A has logistical issues.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#American Football#Nil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsAugusta Free Press

UVA coach to get experience with USA Volleyball National Team Development Program

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia volleyball coach Shannon Wells is beginning a six-day run coaching with the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program today in Anaheim, Calif. Wells, hired at UVA in April, will be one of seven coaches working with 15- and 16-year-old athletes practicing...
Baseballsportswar.com

By comparison though, we got no baseball at all on UVa day

Who’s the jerk at the ACC Network who decided to broadcast the BAD game of -- MonsterTruck 07/16/2021 9:41PM. It was VPI’s day and that apparently was one of their major accomplishments ** -- KCHoo 07/17/2021 10:05PM. May well be that the ACCN responds to viewer requests. Not sure but...
Footballaudacy.com

“I think for the past three years, we’ve been a play or two away" Creekside head coach Maurice Dixon on making a state title run

As the 2021 season quickly approaches, the Creekside Seminoles are back on the grind and looking to continue building upon the success they have been having under head coach, Maurice Dixon. Dixon, now heading into his sixth season as head coach of the Seminoles, has lead them to the post-season in four of his first five seasons with two region championships to go along with it. A former Creekside player himself, Dixon says having someone with the “Creekside DNA” has played a role into helping him turn things around in “The Swamp”.
Collegescbs19news

UVA program creates job experience for students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students interested in working in the public sector are getting hands-on experience thanks to the 22nd Century Scholars Program at the University of Virginia. The program was launched last summer as a way to provide work experience for students who had lost their internship due...
College Sportssportswar.com

It is a tough spot. I am against more expansion of the playoff

Even though it benefits us. I believe ESPN desires expansion so it likely will happen. If they don't expand and with the kneecapping of the Big 12 that puts a new twist on our deal. ND would not be hurt if the ACC balked, they understand , just like the ACC understands our position ,
Sportswww.fiba.basketball

Rising Coaches program praised by Australian coach Carrie Graff

GOLD COAST (Australia) - The Rising Coaches program concluded this week with a presentation from legendary Australian coach, Carrie Graff that welcomed 10 aspiring coaches from the Pacific island nations. The program was developed for coaches under 25 who were nominated by their national federations and it provided professional development...
Footballsportswar.com

One spot left in the 2022 class as it stands today?

If so, & Traudt pulls the trigger for UVA in the near future, the staff -- Hoos1&1 07/31/2021 10:22AM. TBD, who knows who will/won't stay around for 5th year after this year? -- Nobody will ‘hang around’ for another year unless TB wants him to—if a -- Mad Bowl Hoo...
College Sportssportswar.com

Big 12 done when they loss Nebraska Xbox Colorado

If the BigVII stays together after the OU/UT departure, and they decide to -- Maroon Baboon 07/28/2021 10:54PM. The Big12 just ruined their long term future for 4 years of cash -- Red Hokie 07/29/2021 07:12AM. Big 12 done when they loss Nebraska Xbox Colorado ** -- MrFantastic! 07/29/2021 07:42AM.
College Sportssportswar.com

Is college football being ruined?

I hate to say it, but I agree with the caller. Closed the lid on the coffin with NIL. Final nails with UT and OK. ** -- Pinehursthokie65 07/31/2021 3:01PM. Love his passion. He's right about the direction of college football. -- Maroon Baboon 07/31/2021 11:29AM. You must log in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy