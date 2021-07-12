We've consistently improved the Uva coaching programs

As the 2021 season quickly approaches, the Creekside Seminoles are back on the grind and looking to continue building upon the success they have been having under head coach, Maurice Dixon. Dixon, now heading into his sixth season as head coach of the Seminoles, has lead them to the post-season in four of his first five seasons with two region championships to go along with it. A former Creekside player himself, Dixon says having someone with the “Creekside DNA” has played a role into helping him turn things around in “The Swamp”.