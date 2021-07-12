Top 25 All-Time Devils Draft Picks I STAN SPECIAL

The 2021 NHL Draft is now fully in the rear-view mirror. As free agency will take the spotlight from this week onward in the NHL, it is time to take one last look back at how you all, the People Who Matter, initially reacted to how the New Jersey Devils did at this year’s draft. This year’s draft class was more challenging due to restrictions on viewing players, getting feedback, assessing performances, and, for many prospects, actually playing games in 2020-21. Still, there were prospects to be chosen, information was available for plenty of them, and reactions are never in short supply. You know what I think of the 2021 Devils’ draft as a whole. Now it is time to reveal how you collectively reacted to each pick.