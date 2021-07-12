Cancel
All-Star Game Sponsor Mastercard Expands MLB Collab

Mastercard is extending its collaboration with Major League Baseball (MLB) and will once again support this year’s All-Star Game as a presenting sponsor. MLB Chief Revenue Officer Noah Garden said in a press release on Monday (July 12) that Mastercard has been an “incredible partner to Major League Baseball” for over 20 years. The partnership “truly evolved” as technology shifted fans’ habits, he said, adding that Mastercard “helped us bring new payment technologies to the forefront for our fans.” Garden also said that together with Mastercard, MLB will “continually innovate this space” and make it better for all baseball fans.

