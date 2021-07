You won't find too many people who will argue against the claim that Dominique Wilkins is the greatest Atlanta Hawk of all time, and there's good reason for that. Bob Pettit was great, but he was a St. Louis Hawk. Guys like Al Horford and Kevin Willis never quite had the star power nor the Atlanta longevity that Wilkins possessed. And few players with the Hawks, let alone in the history of the NBA, have been the authors of incredible moments of the same quality and quantity as the Human Highlight Film.