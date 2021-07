VT had already fallen what? A hundred million dollars behind similar tier SEC and B1G school? And the gap was increasing each year. There were a few ACC programs that could hang in there, for a while, but VT has been hurting for a while now. Clemson could keep it together by going balls out and killing it, but they would have suffered soon enough by being down that much money. Of course, 15 man ACC basketball programs could keep up…for a while longer. But, the SEC and B1G were catching up there too.