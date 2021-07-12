Top 2021 Seahawks Training Camp Storylines: Can A Deep Pass Rush Pick Up Where It Left Off Last Season?
With Seahawks training camp kicking off later this month, Seahawks.com is taking a look at 10 of the most intriguing storylines, position battles and players heading into the 2021 season. Today we kick things off with a pass rush looking to pick up where it left off last season, and tomorrow we'll look at what a change at offensive coordinator could mean for Russell Wilson and the passing game.www.seahawks.com
