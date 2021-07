Tanner Rivas wants to improve the plight of Davidson County youths and he's willing to go to jail for it ... sort of. Rivas will launch a fundraiser on July 28 for a new nonprofit he will begin called Students Loved to Life. The fundraiser involves the pretend arrest of Rivas who will be whisked away to a room at the Hampton Inn in Lexington where he will spend six days calling the 3,000 people on his contact list asking for "bail."