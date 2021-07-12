Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

RS Country Music Picks for the Week of July 12th

By Jon Freeman
GreenwichTime
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it’s coming out of Nashville, New York, L.A., or points in between, there’s no shortage of fresh tunes, especially from artists who have yet to become household names. Rolling Stone Country selects some of the best new music releases from country and Americana artists. (Check out last week’s best songs.)

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
George Strait
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of#Curling#Rs Country Music Picks#Rolling Stone Country#Americana#Australian#Brc#Ai N T Goin#Rolling Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
MusicPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Top 10 Country Songs of the 1970s

In the 1970s, the country music charts were filled with artists who first found fame during the previous decade(s) — to name a few, Glen Campbell, Charley Pride, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Loretta Lynn — and promising newcomers such as Emmylou Harris, Tanya Tucker and Tom T. Hall. Many of...
MusicWUKY

Rock & Roots REWIND: Week of July 12th 2021

This week: Rock & Roots featured new music from Eddie 9V (Little Black Flies), Courtney Barnett (Rae Street), The Record Company (How High), Dan Croll (On Top), Imagine Dragons (Wrecked), Cynthia Erivo (Day Off), & Lord Huron (Mine Forever)!. Monday evening on Joe's Blues featured a journey to dry land...
Salt Lake City, UTcityweekly.net

Music Update July 16

This new edition of Salt Lake City Library's 12 Minute Max features, as it did last time, two longer works instead of the traditional three. First up is 3hattrio, a trio made up of Hal Cannon, Greg Istock and Eli Wrankle, all from Zion Canyon, Utah. They’ll perform music from their project Lost Sessions, which carries a harrowing tale—born from summer studio improvisations, the hard drive with all of the group’s experimentations was damaged by a falling piano of all things, and by some miracle, was retrieved thanks to a high-tech, tech-saving company. Their miracle project will be joined by a piece from 12MM frequent contributor Roxanne Gray and her short dance film Tableau. The film is a “study of play, curious and delightful; a wondering passage of time in a contained space: a kitchen table.” Gray’s works are always creative delights to see, so tune in to the live stream at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 18 at slcpl.org/events.
Musicenergy941.com

Saweetie’s Leaving The Country For Music Purposes

Saweetie tweeted she is going to Paris. She said she is going there to finish her album. Fans had a mixed response. Someone said you is not Rihanna give us the album. No pics no Instagram lock in the damn studio and finish.
Musicnewportthisweek.com

This Week’s Music

Call to Local Musicians and Venues: Let Us Know When and Where You’re Performing!. Contact Debbie@NewportThisWeek.net or (401) 847-7766 x102 Deadline: Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Musicriffmagazine.com

Tuesday Tracks: Your Weekly New Music Discovery – July 20

Ever find yourself skipping song after song on your playlist after the thousandth rotation? A fresh perspective often breathes life into music, so here are some new singles to give a spin! BIG30, Darrin Bradbury, Anjulie, Butch Dawson, KILLVAL and SSGKobe are taking over this week’s collection of Tuesday Tracks.
MusicAmadhia

Independent Black Artists Are Changing the Landscape of Country Music

The past two years have seen a Black artistic revolution emerge in country music, even as America faces a resurgence in strife directly linked to anti-Black racism and bigotry. Iconoclastic Black artists working in both the genre’s mainstream and independent spaces are standing up for themselves by creating uniquely organic homages to country’s traditions. These sounds reclaim the genre’s Black roots while also encouraging its future.
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

Produce in the Park July 15 Features Country Music Band Cloverdayle

Produce in the Park is welcoming a special musical guest to the market this Thursday, July 15. The country music band Cloverdayle will be giving a free concert in the Atlantic City Park this Thursday, July 15 from 5-6 p.m. Rolling Hills Bank & Trust is sponsoring this week’s musical entertainment. Bring a lawn chair, and enjoy yard games and dinner at the park while you listen to the music.
MusicBonner County Daily Bee

Country music is unleashed at the Circle Moon Theater

It’s time to jump into your boots, cinch up the lariat and point your wagon to the. Circle Moon Theater for the 11th annual Northwoods Unleashed! “For the Love of. Country,” directed by Lee Duke. Be prepared to stomp, sing and clap … this year’s. show features a whole lotta’...
Restaurantsnewsmemory.com

Country music couple opening coffee shop

After years of wishing and waiting to find the right spot, country musicians Craig Campbell and wife, Mindy Ellis Campbell, will open a coffee shop in Eagleville early next year. The Grindstone Cowboy will combine coffee, country music and the Wild West in the heart of their hometown. “We love...
MusicBillboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (July 17)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here's what happened in the Latin music world this week. Billboard Latin Music Awards. This week, Telemundo and Billboard unveiled the official date and venue of...
Clifton, TXbosquecountyblast.com

Marty Haggard to Judge Country Music Songwriting Competition

The deadline for entering the 2021 Texas Troubadour Songwriter Classic at the Bosque Arts Center in Clifton, TX, is August 3. Marty Haggard, son of country music legend Merle Haggard, will select the winners of the $3,000 in cash prizes and will headline the live concert event on November 6, 2021.
Westmoreland County, PAmonvalleyindependent.com

Gregg takes old-school approach to country music

Daisytown native and country music singer/songwriter Andy Gregg doesn’t want to be lumped in with today’s country music stars. Eschewing the mainstream tendencies of modern country music, Gregg channels the old-school sounds of legends Merle Haggard, Hank Williams Sr., Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson on his just-released second album “High Hopes.”
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

The Bristol Sessions: The Birth of Country Music as We Know It

The Bristol Sessions don’t represent the first instance of recorded country music. However, the sessions popularized some of the most important artists in country music history, including the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers. Through their recordings, the Carters and Rodgers would help to popularize the genre and influence countless future artists. In short, those recordings laid the groundwork for modern country music.
Pittsburgh, PAguitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Melanie Meriney’s acoustic version of “Damn Good Story”

Nashville country artist Melanie Meriney grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with country and rock music being played in her household. She cites her musical influences as Shania Twain, Phil Vassar, Taylor Swift, Fleetwood Mac, and Miranda Lambert. She was eventually drawn to Music City and received dual majors in English and songwriting eventually earning a Master’s degree in Education.
Musicenergy941.com

Hit Songs That Their Artists Regret Or Hate

We all have regrets… there’s no question about that, but its slightly different when you’re an artist and put a song out that your not exactly thrilled about. Well, here are some songs that artists regret. 1) Camila once tweeted “I’m throwing up” when a fan quoted/mentioned the song “OMG”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy