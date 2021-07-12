RS Country Music Picks for the Week of July 12th

This new edition of Salt Lake City Library's 12 Minute Max features, as it did last time, two longer works instead of the traditional three. First up is 3hattrio, a trio made up of Hal Cannon, Greg Istock and Eli Wrankle, all from Zion Canyon, Utah. They’ll perform music from their project Lost Sessions, which carries a harrowing tale—born from summer studio improvisations, the hard drive with all of the group’s experimentations was damaged by a falling piano of all things, and by some miracle, was retrieved thanks to a high-tech, tech-saving company. Their miracle project will be joined by a piece from 12MM frequent contributor Roxanne Gray and her short dance film Tableau. The film is a “study of play, curious and delightful; a wondering passage of time in a contained space: a kitchen table.” Gray’s works are always creative delights to see, so tune in to the live stream at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 18 at slcpl.org/events.