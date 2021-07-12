Fauci To Hear From Pfizer About Booster Shots Tuesday

As the COVID Delta variant surges in all 50 states, many of us are wondering what we can do to help our bodies fight off coronavirus infection or reinfection (besides getting vaccinated and following public health guidelines on social distancing and masking). Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says he takes one particular supplement to support the immune system. It has not been proven to stop COVID—get vaccinated!—nor cure COVID—there is no cure—but does do a body good. "If you're deficient in vitamin D, that does have an impact on your susceptibility to infection," he said in an interview last fall. "I would not mind recommending—and I do it myself—taking vitamin D supplements." Read on to find out why, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.