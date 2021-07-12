Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Fauci To Hear From Pfizer About Booster Shots Tuesday

By WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore
wypr.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview recorded Monday with Midday’s Tom Hall, Dr. Anthony Fauci said COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are not necessary — at least, not yet. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said he hopes to have more information on booster shots after a briefing Tuesday with Pfizer.

www.wypr.org

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Americans#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
Allergy
News Break
Infectious Disease
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
Medical & BiotechNews4Jax.com

Pfizer data suggests 3rd dose of COVID vaccine boosts protection against delta variant

A third COVID-19 shot from one of America’s top vaccine makers might boost protection against the delta variant that’s spreading rapidly across the county. It’s information health experts are just now learning about from new data that was released Wednesday morning. Vaccine maker Pfizer-BioNTech posted the data online, writing that people ages 18 to 55 who received a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine have five times higher antibody levels than those who only receive two shots. For the older age group of 65 to 85, the Pfizer data suggests, antibody levels increase elevenfold with a third shot.
Public HealthNBC Connecticut

Dr. Fauci on CDC Mask Guidelines: ‘We Are Dealing With a Different Virus Now'

"We are dealing with a different virus now." That's what Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, told NPR Tuesday about the Covid delta variant. "This is not the original virus that we were dealing with. This has different capabilities much more efficient in transmitting from person to person," he said, explaining why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's changed its mask guidelines.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Supplement Dr. Fauci Takes

As the COVID Delta variant surges in all 50 states, many of us are wondering what we can do to help our bodies fight off coronavirus infection or reinfection (besides getting vaccinated and following public health guidelines on social distancing and masking). Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says he takes one particular supplement to support the immune system. It has not been proven to stop COVID—get vaccinated!—nor cure COVID—there is no cure—but does do a body good. "If you're deficient in vitamin D, that does have an impact on your susceptibility to infection," he said in an interview last fall. "I would not mind recommending—and I do it myself—taking vitamin D supplements." Read on to find out why, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & Biotechpharmacytimes.com

Pfizer, BioNTech Provide Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Extend Clinical Trials to Younger Patients

The clinical trial expansion is part of efforts to detect potential adverse effects in children, such as heart inflammation problems. Pfizer and BioNTech are providing an additional 200 million COVID-19 vaccines to the United States, according to a press release,1 and will be expanding their clinical trials of the vaccines in children 5 to 11 years of age.2.
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

What to know about COVID booster shots as the Delta variant spreads

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The consensus around whether or not COVID vaccine booster shots are necessary—and who should be prioritized to get them and when—is quickly shifting as the COVID Delta variant cases fuel a surge in new infections across the U.S. Biden administration officials now believe that certain Americans, especially the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, will likely need a booster shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to ensure continued protection against coronavirus strains of all stripes. That's because even some vaccinated people may contract a Delta variant case that causes some COVID-related symptoms and potentially spread the virus in under-vaccinated regions.
Medical & BiotechHealthcareFinanceNews.com

Pfizer expects to submit EAU for booster shot as early as August

Pfizer is having ongoing discussions with regulatory agencies for a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine and is potentially submitting an emergency use authorization application for the additional vaccine as early as August. A first batch of the Delta variant vaccine has been manufactured, Pfizer said in its second quarter...
Public HealthKABC

WHO say no booster needed; Pfizer say 3rd shot boosts protection. Read this and judge for yourself.

(Geneva) — A coronavirus booster shot isn’t needed “at this time.” That’s according to a top official with the World Health Organization. Director of immunization Dr. Kate O’Brien said research into if a booster shot is necessary is still ongoing. O’Brien insisted a recommendation can’t be made because not enough information is available. However, she admitted talk about a booster shot is a “very hot topic.”
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Alabama health leaders watching Pfizer’s 3rd booster shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday, during a company meeting Pfizer announced that their trial COVID vaccine booster shot is showing very promising results against Delta variant. A third dose could possibly provide even better protection against the virus. The Pfizer vaccine has required two doses for immunization but the company...

Comments / 2

Community Policy