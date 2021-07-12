Cancel
Texas man arraigned in Missoula for alleged sex assault on plane

By Missoulian Staff
Missoulian
 16 days ago

A Texas man made an initial appearance at U.S. District Court in Missoula on Monday morning after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor on a flight bound for Bozeman. Vincent Harry Kopacek, 76, was arrested as he checked in for his flight departing the Bozeman airport on Sunday evening by law enforcement officials with the FBI, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and the Bozeman Yellowstone International Public Safety Office, according to a news release.

