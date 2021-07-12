Cancel
Identity Inc.'s Executive Director: Allard’s Transphobic Rhetoric 'Worrisome and Dangerous'

By The Blue Alaskan
Anchorage Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Friday, on the Dan Fagan show, Eagle River Assembly Member Jamie Allard made concerning comments about Anchorage’s transgender community as a whole. “I truly believe those who are transgender are mentally ill,” Allard said, sharing with listeners that if one were to “mutilate your body and cut off your body parts because you want to be something you’re not, it will never change your DNA, you need mental health (help).”

