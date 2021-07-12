Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Babysitter Allegedly Abused Fla. Boy, 3, for Weeks Before Child Was Found Dead by Mom in Bathtub

By Steve Helling
Posted by 
People
People
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida toddler is dead, and authorities allege his 25-year-old babysitter abused him for weeks before he died. According to a police report obtained by WKMG-TV, 3-year-old Jameson Nance died on June 11 while in the care of his babysitter, Joshua Manns. Manns called Jameson's mother to say that her son had drowned in the bathtub. Police say that when the mom returned to her home in West Melbourne, Fla., she found her son dead in the tub — and Manns was nowhere to be seen.

people.com

Comments / 65

People

People

116K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Babysitter#Child Neglect#Bathtub#Drowning#Wkmg Tv#Wesh Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Mom slits 2 children’s throats, tries to do the same to herself but stops ‘because it hurt’

A Florida woman was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for allegedly fatally stabbing her two children in December. Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez, 26, pleaded guilty to murdering 5-year-old Mateo Jaramillo and 6-year-old Katherine Jaramillo, before putting masks on both of their faces. The mother confessed to killing her son in the bed before killing her daughter, who witnessed her brother’s slaying and tried to flee, according to the Gainesville Times.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
rolling out

Family killed, 10-year-old survives by playing dead

A Houston couple along with their 6-year-old daughter were killed in their home on June 30, 2021. Devoted mother, 29-year-old Donyavia Lagway, was pregnant with her fifth child with 35-year-old Gregory Carhee. The couple had been together for more than 10 years. However, their lives, along with their 6-year-old daughter’s were taken when an unknown gunman opened fire on their family. Now, the family and friends of the couple want to know why.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available

Family members of a 5-year-old Las Vegas girl found dead in a hot house with no air conditioning Monday said the youth’s mother had an extensive support system available to her, but she never reached out for help or told anyone close to her that she was struggling financially. Kemaya...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Father accused of murdering and burying 13-year-old son after child found photos of dad in women’s underwear

A 59-year-old man stands accused of second-degree murder and child abuse leading to the death of his 13-year-old son Dylan, who went missing in November 2012 during a court-ordered visit to his father’s home in Vallecito in southwestern Colorado.A witness testified on Tuesday during the second week of Mark Redwine’s murder trial that he had gone up a mountain road alone five months after Dylan’s disappearance. It was an area close to the spot where some of the boy’s bones were later found.Mr Redwine claims that he’s innocent. He says he came home after running errands on 19 November...
RelationshipsNewsweek

Police Discover 2-Year-Old Underneath Truck's Litter After Grandmother Arrested for DUI

Police in Memphis, , arrested a 51-year-old grandmother on Sunday night for driving under the influence with her 2-year-old grandson unbuckled inside her truck. The arresting officer initially did not notice the presence of the young boy. After the officer placed the woman, identified as Claudia Patterson, in his squad car, he then discovered the 2-year-old in the backseat of the truck.
KidsInternational Business Times

Mom Allegedly Gives 7-Week-Old Baby Milk With Vodka; Alcohol Found In Infant’s Blood

Jan Gaikwad, 37, allegedly gave her 7-week-old son baby formula mixed with vodka. Alcohol was found in the baby's blood and he was diagnosed with "pediatric poisoning" Gaikwad was charged with one count of felony child endangerment, among others. A 37-year-old mother from Clearfield County, Pennsylvania is facing a felony...

Comments / 65

Community Policy