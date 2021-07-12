Babysitter Allegedly Abused Fla. Boy, 3, for Weeks Before Child Was Found Dead by Mom in Bathtub
A Florida toddler is dead, and authorities allege his 25-year-old babysitter abused him for weeks before he died. According to a police report obtained by WKMG-TV, 3-year-old Jameson Nance died on June 11 while in the care of his babysitter, Joshua Manns. Manns called Jameson's mother to say that her son had drowned in the bathtub. Police say that when the mom returned to her home in West Melbourne, Fla., she found her son dead in the tub — and Manns was nowhere to be seen.people.com
