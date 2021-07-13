Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Cuomo's Monument to Essential Workers Delayed Again to Include Community Input

By NBC New York
NBC New York
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York's latest monument -- this one dedicated to the state's pandemic frontline workers -- may have hit its biggest snag yet, with state officials hitting the reset button. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plans to erect a monument in Lower Manhattan have essentially gone back to the drawing board with the focus of erecting the monument with community input, a key difference from the state's initial attempt.

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Healthcare Workers#Battery Park City#The Circle Of Heroes#Puerto Rican#Puertorico#Nygovcuomo#The National Guard#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.

Comments / 2

Community Policy