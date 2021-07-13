Cuomo's Monument to Essential Workers Delayed Again to Include Community Input
New York's latest monument -- this one dedicated to the state's pandemic frontline workers -- may have hit its biggest snag yet, with state officials hitting the reset button. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plans to erect a monument in Lower Manhattan have essentially gone back to the drawing board with the focus of erecting the monument with community input, a key difference from the state's initial attempt.www.nbcnewyork.com
