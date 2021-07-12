Belle Vue Lounge at BoardWalk Inn is reopening this week

One of Mays Landing's oldest and most famous stops for a good pile of grub has been rebranded and ready to welcome you back. A town staple, The Inn at Sugar Hill, is proud to present to the community a new dining experience they're calling Izzy's Riverfront Landing. Formerly known as Yogi's All-American Dockside Grill and Bar, the new restaurant at Sugar Hill is gearing up to open Friday, July 16th with a new crew and brand new menu to boot! Featured in multiple new Facebook posts to 'The Inn at Sugar Hill' page, you can check out their new menu items before heading there this weekend.