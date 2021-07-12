Cancel
Belle Vue Lounge at BoardWalk Inn is reopening this week

By Steve Liebman
 16 days ago
One of my favorite places to grab a drink when staying or even visiting Disney’s BoardWalk Inn is the Belle Vue Lounge and now we are finding out it is opening on July 14. The area is designed in a quaint 1930s-style sitting room where radios play programs from the era. In the evening, enjoy a cocktail in a comfy chair or on the verandah. The lounge will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. with breakfast items served in the morning.

ABOUT

The place for news, views, photos and videos of all things Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Especially for us big kids.

 https://disneydiary.com
