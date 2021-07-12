Cancel
Jadon Sancho set to have medical at Manchester United TODAY ahead of £73m move from Borussia Dortmund... in wake of his penalty shootout heartbreak for England at Euro 2020

By Chris Wheeler
Jadon Sancho is set to undergo a medical at Manchester United fresh from his Euro 2020 heartbreak with England.

United are keen to complete the deal after agreeing a £73million fee in principle with Borussia Dortmund, and Sancho is expected at Carrington on Tuesday to finalise the terms of his move before going on holiday.

The 21-year-old, who was one of three England players to fail from the spot in Sunday's agonising shootout defeat by Italy, will only have three weeks off ahead of the new Premier League season which starts in a month's time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QROoU_0aun4whn00
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is expected to complete a medical on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hszQG_0aun4whn00
Manchester United confirmed they agreed a deal in principal to sign the Dortmund winger

Meanwhile, United remain in talks with Raphael Varane's representatives but have yet to open negotiations with Real Madrid over the Frenchman.

That could still present a significant obstacle with Madrid understood to value Varane in the region of £60m. United feel that is unrealistic for a 28-year-old who only has 12 months left on his contract at the Bernabeu.

The Sancho deal means United's budget is limited in the remainder of this transfer window as they weigh up moves for Varane and teenage Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KvJgp_0aun4whn00
Sancho missed a penalty during England's Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy on Sunday

