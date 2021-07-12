Jamey Rootes steps down as CEO of Houston Dynamo, Dash

Jamey Rootes has stepped down from his position as CEO of the Houston Dynamo and Dash professional soccer teams less than a month after his appointment. "It is with great regret that Houston Dynamo Football Club announce that Jamey Rootes will step down, effective immediately, as CEO," the Dynamo said in a statement released the afternoon of July 9. "Due to personal reasons, Jamey will take a leave of absence from the organization. We ask that Jamey’s privacy be respected during this time."