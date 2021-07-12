Monday Mailbag: Scouting reports on Josh Christopher, Quentin Grimes and Jason Preston

Quentin Grimes is a somewhat high-risk, high-reward prospect in this year’s draft. A McDonald’s All-American and MVP and gold-medal winner at the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 tournament coming out of high school, Grimes was predicted to be a potential top 5 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, a one and done in Kansas under Bill Self. However, he seemed to lose his mojo, only averaging 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game and shooting 38.4% from the floor (60.3% from the line), taking a backseat tp upperclassmen Dedrick Lawson and LaGerald Vick. With Grimes exploring entering the draft but ultimately turning it down, Self had already filled his scholarship spot, so Grimes was allowed to immediately transfer home to the University of Houston. He would redevelop his game over his two years there and quietly lead them to the Final 4 of the 2021 March Madness series. While he started the 2021 draft process in the middle second round, Grimes has shot up the charts to the late first due to his excellent showing at the Draft combine, where his defense and underrated passing ability were shown off.