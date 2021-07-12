Cancel
Monday Mailbag: Scouting reports on Josh Christopher, Quentin Grimes and Jason Preston

By Harrison Wind
thednvr.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s another Mailbag Monday on the DNVR Nuggets Podcast. Adam, Superstar Dev Johnson and D-Line answer listener questions before Harrison joins the show following the Nuggets’ first pre-draft workout of the offseason. The guys give their scouting reports on Josh Christopher, Quentin Grimes and Jason Preston, who all worked out for Denver on Monday, discuss what the three had to say to the media afterward, and analyze their potential fits with the Nuggets.

