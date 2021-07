The Chicago White Sox are a team that feels like they are on track to do something special. That was on display for them during Monday night’s victory when Gavin Sheets hit a walk-off home run to send the fans home happy. The very next night, they defeated the Twins in comeback fashion for the second night in a row. It wasn’t a walk-off but it was in the 8th inning. There were so many heroes that went into the win.