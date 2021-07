With one minute left in the final match of Group G in the Olympic women's football tournament between the United States women's national team and Australia, the Tokyo Games broadcast feed cut to Alex Morgan on the bench. She was staring out on to the field and she just shook her head "no." That small moment summed up how the USWNT finished group play of the Olympics, limping into the quarterfinal round after Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Kashima Soccer Stadium.