10 Brilliant Ways to Lock a Door Without a Lock

Accent your dining room or kitchen with one of the Lynn & Liana Designs Wood Cheese Boards. These gorgeous boards come in two wood options—acacia and maple—and have a variety of epoxy designs. In fact, you can select from color combinations like black, white, and gold or navy, white, and metallic to achieve a unique look that’s sure to start conversations. Great for yourself or a friend’s housewarming party, these standout pieces come in small, medium, large, and extra-large sizes. While the small is ideal for one to three people, the extra large can serve anywhere from six to eight. Moreover, you can select a rectangular or round paddle shape. Finally, whichever wood, epoxy, size, and shape options you select, you’ll have a gorgeous piece to accent your home.
Comments / 0