Memphis, TN

Ascent Health – Working with Children and Families in Hopes of Making a Difference

citycurrent.news
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Jeremy C. Park talks with Jim Ward, State Director for Tennessee with Ascent Health, Inc., who shares some of the history for the nonprofit organization that was established in 2012 and has grown to provide services in three different communities, including Memphis, Tennessee. During the interview, Jim talks about their model and how they come alongside families, both youth and adults, providing care management, access to therapists, crisis response and support. He discusses their collaborative efforts and their work with schools, their home and clinic services, success stories, how the community can help, and more.

citycurrent.news

#Mental Health#Charity#Ascent Health Inc#Department Of Education#Wraparound
