I’ve always found sea lions fun to watch. They’re so graceful and quick in the water, yet completely awkward-looking on land, and that contrast has always intrigued me. One of my strongest memories of a sea lion was at an aquarium when I was younger. There was one lone sea lion sunning himself on a rock that we were watching, and every so often, he’d open one eye, almost as if to check that we were still there. Once he was sure he still had adoring fans looking at him, he could get back to the business of soaking up the sun with both eyes closed.