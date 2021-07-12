New Orleans Saints and Pelicans mourn the passing of former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards

There may be no Southern politician who was more colorful, controversial and consequential than Edwin Edwards, who dominated Louisiana politics for more than three decades. Everything about Edwards, who died this week at 93, was larger than life: his unforgettable one liners — saying the “only way I can lose this election is if I'm caught in bed with a dead girl or a live boy”; his flaws — he spent eight years in the slammer; and his progressive politics, rising above the race card when it dominated politics in the region. He won four terms as governor after serving four terms in Congress.