New Orleans Saints and Pelicans mourn the passing of former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans mourn the passing of former Louisiana State Governor Edwin Edwards at the age of 93. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Governor Edwin Edwards", said Saints Owner and Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson. "Governor Edwards was always a big supporter of our state's two major professional sports teams, realizing the economic impact, civic pride and unifying effect that that they provided to New Orleans and the entire state."www.wdsu.com
