Students at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in South Salt Lake wear masks as the get on a bus to go home after their first day of school on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in public indoor settings, along with everyone at K-12 schools, to slow the spread of the highly contagious delta variant in virus hot spots, according to new recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Tuesday.