Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Wyatt Arnold: California isn’t running out of water; it’s running out of cheap water

By YubaNet
YubaNet
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California water myth which becomes especially pernicious in droughts is that California is “running out of water” (Hanak et al. 2009). Viewing California’s supply and demand pressures in terms of fixed water requirements perpetuates this myth and invariably places undue attention on building additional supply infrastructure. Instead, managing water as a scarce resource suggests a balanced portfolio of water trading, investments in conveyance, smart groundwater replenishment, and demand management. With such a balanced portfolio, 1) California’s water supply situation is not broadly dire, and 2) California’s vast and interconnected water infrastructure and groundwater resources can minimize most problems from the state’s highly variable climate.

yubanet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oroville, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Shasta, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Shortages#Water Management#Water Scarcity#Water Storage#Cosvf#State#Calsim Ii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicspbs.org

Californians scramble for water as taps, wells run dry

The severe drought across the Western U.S. is already causing long term problems, exacerbated by the warming atmosphere driven by climate change. As William Brangham reports from California’s San Joaquin Valley, the demand for water has threatened the drinking supply for hundreds of thousands of rural residents — including the farmers who grow a significant part of the country’s food supply.
California StatePosted by
CALMatters

Secure California’s future water supply and invest in recycled water

Climate change is forcing our state to reimagine our water supply future. How do we do that? Easy — we reuse water. Just like recycling a plastic bottle, we can safely use recycled water to drink, irrigate parks, support environmental uses, grow crops, produce energy, and much more. More than just a new source of water, water recycling projects provide a degree of local water independence.
California StateKQED

Drought-Stricken California Hasn't Mandated Statewide Water Restrictions. Here's Why

After two consecutive dry winters and a series of early summer heat waves, the vast majority of California is gripped by drought. Water levels in reservoirs like Lake Oroville, Shasta Lake and Lake Mendocino are dangerously low. Wells in parts of the San Joaquin Valley and along the Russian River are drying up, and local water officials have mandated water restrictions up to 40% in some areas.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Water main bursts on California Street, seven Santa Cruz residents without running water

SANTA CRUZ – A water pipeline on California Street, which provides water to several homes on the street, burst Tuesday morning. The pipe burst after excavation crews for the Soquel Creek Water District struck the mainline at around 10 a.m. City water officials expect that around 100,000 gallons of water were lost in the leak, according to Santa Cruz Community Relations Manager Eileen Cross.
Ukiah, CAtheava.com

Ukiah Running Out Of Recycled Water

With so many other sources of water drying up, the city of Ukiah is finding its recycled water in high demand. In such high demand, in fact, that it will soon be like those other sources of water: tapped out. “We distributed 13 million gallons of recycled water, literally four...
PoliticsABC 4

Local town running out of water

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy. The Justice Files: Unsealed search warrants offers new insight in Sherry Black murder investigation. Washington Co. SAR hiring two deputies due to increasing number of rescues. Utah weather. National Junk Food Day. SLCC alum named US flag bearer. Harmful algae bloom...
California StatePLANetizen

Water Thieves are Compromising California's Water Supplies

"As drought grips most of California, water thievery across the state has increased to record levels," writes Julie Cart, straining resources and causing concern in small communities dependent on scarce supplies. Bandits in water trucks are backing up to rivers and lakes and pumping free water they sell on a...
HealthYubaNet

Cal/OSHA Urges Employers to Prepare to Protect Workers from Unhealthy Air due to Wildfire Smoke

Oakland—Cal/OSHA is urging employers in California to be prepared to protect workers from unhealthy air due to wildfire smoke. When workers might be exposed to unhealthy air from wildfires, California’s protection from wildfire smoke standard requires employers to take steps such as changing the location of work operations, modifying work schedules or providing proper respiratory protection like N95 respirators.
Nevada County, CAYubaNet

NID Board of Directors Approves Urban Water Management Plan

The Nevada Irrigation District (NID) Board of Directors today approved its updated Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) due to the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) in July. The legislative intent of the UWMP is to plan for the conservation and efficient use of water in California. NID is required...
AccidentsFlight Global.com

Challenger 605 business jet crashes in northern California

A Bombardier Challenger 605 business jet has crashed on approach to Truckee-Tahoe airport in northern California. According to local media news reports on 26 July, the twin turbo jet went down into a heavily wooded area near the airport, sparking a small fire. Truckee police say that no structures or persons on the ground were harmed in the crash.
PoliticsPosted by
Land Line Media

State takes $39,500 from trucker headed to an auction

Almost a year ago, the owner of a small trucking operation based in Maryland flew to Phoenix in hopes of adding a truck to his small fleet. Instead, law enforcement officers seized his $39,500 in cash stowed in his luggage through civil asset forfeiture. He was charged with no crime.
Health Servicescentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in August

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in August. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, approximately 417,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $66 million in...
Iowa StatePosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

What Do Those Black Iowa License Plates Mean?

Have you noticed those black and white Iowa license plates that are on some Iowan vehicles?. They stand out from the typical crowd of licenses plates, don't they?. But what are the meanings behind the coloring of these plates? Do they cost the driver more money than a typical Iowa license plate? Here's what Iowa.gov has to say about what those black and white Iowa license plates actually mean.

Comments / 0

Community Policy