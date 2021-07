MEDIMONT — Detectives with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the possible drowning of a missing Kellogg man. According to KCSO, Kevin Walker, 45, was on his boat with his wife, Angie, on the Coeur d’Alene River near Killarney Lake on Saturday afternoon just before 4 p.m. when a sequence of events occurred that led to Walker vanishing beneath the water.