One laggard FAANG stock has not hit a high since January

U.S. stock benchmarks opened modestly lower Tuesday as investors awaited earnings reports from Apple , Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet at the conclusion of regular trading. Equity indexes have been lurching toward record highs but concerns about China's crackdown on technology names and the Federal Reserve's approach to rising inflation, as well as concerns about peak growth and earnings are causing some resistance for markets that have been trending higher of late. The Fed starts its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average [: DJIA] was down 0.6% at 34,920, the S&P 500 index was trading 0.5% lower at 4,400, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.4% at 14,781. All three benchmarks were on the verge of ending a daily win streak at five sessions, after posting record closes on Monday.