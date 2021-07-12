Cancel
One laggard FAANG stock has not hit a high since January

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the S&P 500 hits records, one FAANG stock has failed to catch up, trailing its peers and down 10% from a January peak. Ari Wald of Oppenheimer and Michael Bapis of Vios Advisors at Rockefeller Capital discuss.

