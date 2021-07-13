Cancel
Music Industry Moves: Nancy Dubuc Joins Warner Music Group Board; CAA Signs Stormzy

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 11 days ago
Nancy Dubuc, CEO of VICE Media Group and former head of A+E Networks (pictured), has joined Warner Music Group‘s board of directors. She has been named chairperson of the Audit Committee and a member of the Executive Committee. Thomas H. Lee steps down from the board, which he joined in 2004 as a group of investors bought the company from Time Warner. Lee will retain the title of Director Emeritus. Said Len Blavatnik, founder and chairman of WMG parent company Access Industries: “Nancy is an exceptional addition to the Board. Her experience in visual and digital media, combined with her knowledge...

