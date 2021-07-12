Cancel
UN report: Pandemic year marked by spike in world hunger

By World Health Organization
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRome, July 12, 2021 – There was a dramatic worsening of world hunger in 2020, the United Nations said today – much of it likely related to the fallout of COVID-19. While the pandemic’s impact has yet to be fully mapped[1], a multi-agency report estimates that around a tenth of the global population – up to 811 million people – were undernourished last year. The number suggests it will take a tremendous effort for the world to honour its pledge to end hunger by 2030.

