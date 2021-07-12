CHRIS SUTTON'S ENGLAND PLAYER RATINGS FOR EURO 2020: Raheem Sterling was player of the tournament and Kyle Walker its best right back... but Mason Mount never really took off and Marcus Rashford didn't start a single game

England came within a whisker of winning their first trophy in 55 years as they suffered a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy.

Gareth Southgate's squad did the country proud, though, and there were some top performances throughout the tournament on their way to the final.

Looking back on the tournament, Sportsmail columnist Chris Sutton gives his verdict on those who featured during the competition.

Gareth Southgate's squad did the country proud but fell just short against Italy in the final

GOALKEEPERS

JORDAN PICKFORD 8

'Oh no, it's Jorginho. He always scores.' Then he didn't. Pickford saved his penalty, and he saved Andrea Belotti's. He gave us hope. It wasn't to be, but the Everton goalkeeper can hold his head high after this tournament. It was only in the semi-final against Denmark where Pickford looked a little shaky. Other than that, he kept his cool.

AARON RAMSDALE N/A

SAM JOHNSTONE N/A

Jordan Pickford was shaky against Denmark but excellent in the final against Italy

DEFENDERS

JOHN STONES 9

The renaissance man. Stones was an ever-present in the England defence. After the 2018 World Cup, Stones said he'd watch back every match in its entirety to try to improve his game. If he watches Euro 2020 back, he won't find many mistakes to scrutinise. Stones hardly put a foot wrong and he finished as England's top passer, managing 480 passes with a 94.3 per cent accuracy.

HARRY MAGUIRE 8

England's boulder at the back. He played well in every game, despite the fact he was still feeling some discomfort from the ankle ligament damage which saw him miss the Europa League final for Manchester United. Maguire was worthy of his call-up. His penalty in Sunday's shootout was so good, it destroyed the camera in the top-right corner of the goal. That's how you do it.

KYLE WALKER 9

The tournament's best right back. Walker showcased his searing speed on multiple occasions, including the decoy run that helped England open the scoring against Italy. I don't envy the other dads who have to compete with Walker on sports day. Give him an egg and a spoon and he'd probably still win at a canter. England had several right backs but Walker made that position his.

John Stones and Harry Maguire formed a fantastic centre back partnership at the Euros

Kyle Walker was excellent and was the best right back of the entire tournament at the Euros

LUKE SHAW 9

Shaw - or 'Shawberto Carlos' as social media has christened him - shined in so many games. Because of that, Chelsea's Champions League winner Ben Chilwell didn't appear for a single minute at this tournament. At no stage did Shaw look like a defensive liability down the left. The Manchester United full back, who turned 26 years old on Monday, even got some praise from Jose Mourinho! Crikey.

KIERAN TRIPPIER 7

Managers trust Trippier to handle the big occasion. Diego Simeone started him in a top-of-the-table clash against Real Madrid immediately after a 10-week ban last season, and Gareth Southgate started him in Sunday's final against Italy despite benching him in the previous two games. He suited that right wing back position, assisting Shaw for his goal. He's a reliable player.

TYRONE MINGS 7

I was asked for my Team of the Group Stages a few weeks back and I named Mings. The Aston Villa centre back deputised for Maguire at a time when there was a great deal of scrutiny on Southgate's selection of him. And what happened? He kept two clean sheets alongside Stones as England ensured they'd be making it to the knockout stages.

REECE JAMES 5

He started one game, against Scotland. Other than that 0-0 draw, we didn't get to see any more of James. The 21-year-old right back didn't get forward as much as we would have liked against the Scots. For Chelsea he was outstanding as a right wing back in the Champions League final but Southgate preferred Trippier whenever England used a back three.

CONOR COADY N/A

BEN WHITE N/A

BEN CHILWELL N/A

Luke Shaw scored in the final and was compared to Roberto Carlos for his great displays

MIDFIELDERS

DECLAN RICE 8

He did himself proud, his family proud and his club proud. Rice was playing like an all-time great in the first half of Sunday's final, up against that talented Italian trio of Marco Verratti, Jorginho and Nicolo Barella. West Ham's midfielder was winning the ball and driving forward with it. At only 22 years old, he enjoyed an excellent tournament.

KALVIN PHILLIPS 8

Only Jorginho covered a greater distance than Phillips, who ran two marathons in seven matches. The 25-year-old Leeds midfielder started on fire in the opener against Croatia and didn't look back. He kept his place over Henderson throughout. By the end of Euro 2020 it wasn't even a debate about who should start in England's midfield - it was Phillips and Rice all the way.

MASON MOUNT 6

Southgate loves him, but Mount's tournament never really took off. He could have done more on the ball, especially in Sunday's final. Saying that, there can be no doubting his commitment to the defensive side of the game. He'll always work hard. Sometimes it's easy to forget that Mount is only 22 years old so plenty of England caps await him.

JORDAN HENDERSON 6

Southgate wanted Henderson around the squad for his leadership skills, which is understandable. He'll have played a big part in putting an arm around Saka and Co after their penalty shootout woe. On the pitch, Henderson made five appearances as a substitute in all, adding up to 150 minutes. The Liverpool captain headed home on an unforgotten night against Ukraine.

JUDE BELLINGHAM 6

When England were holding on to a 1-0 lead against Croatia, Southgate trusted Bellingham to come on and see out the win at Wembley. It was the same against the Czech Republic. We only saw Bellingham for 55 minutes at Euro 2020 but we witnessed enough to know this 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder is a special talent.

There was no debate over who should start in England's midfield because of Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips' imperious displays

FORWARDS

RAHEEM STERLING 9

Player of the Tournament. Sterling's form for Manchester City wasn't the greatest last season. He surprisingly started in the Champions League final, which City lost, and that sparked a debate about whether he should be anywhere near the England line up. It's a good job Southgate backed the left winger to come good. He scored some crucial goals en route to Sunday's final.

HARRY KANE 8

There's more to Kane than mere goals. He's a good all-round player who can progress play upfield - as evidenced in the build-up to England's early opener on Sunday. He should have never been doubted. His goal against Germany opened the floodgates as he then bagged against Ukraine and Denmark.. Captain Kane stood up as England's first penalty taker against Italy.

BUKAYO SAKA 8

Saka didn't deserve his Euro 2020 to end that way. The 19-year-old Arsenal winger was thrown in against the Czech Republic and was the standout player. He was fearless down that right-hand side and unfortunate to not start the final against Italy. He'll bounce back from that penalty miss. He was brave to be taker No 5. He stood up and now needs support.

Raheem Sterling was the Player of the Tournament, scoring some important goals throughout

Harry Kane proved he shouldn't be doubted after netting four goals in the knockout rounds

PHIL FODEN 6

He went blonde like Gazza but unlike Paul Gascoigne in 1996, he didn't play like this tournament was his personal playground. I would have liked to see more from Foden. I'm sure the 21-year-old himself would have wanted to make a bigger contribution. He started the first two group games and was a substitute from then on, before injury cruelly ruled him out of the final.

JACK GREALISH 8

Grealish got 173 minutes of action in the end, but there is no shortage of England supporters who would have liked to see more of him at Euro 2020. The Aston Villa winger is exciting and impactful. He is not afraid of the big stage and as he revealed on Monday, he wanted to take one of the penalties.. I'm sure he'll play a bigger role at the 2022 World Cup.

JADON SANCHO 6

Sancho started one game - the 4-0 quarter-final victory over Ukraine. That was the first time England started a right-footer on their right-hand side at Euro 2020. Southgate wanted width against the five-man Ukrainian back line and he got that from Sancho. The 21-year-old was introduced late in the final but Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma guessed right.

MARCUS RASHFORD 5

Rashford didn't start a single game at Euro 2020 so had to make do with a series of substitute appearances. Yet Southgate envisaged Rashford playing a big part in the eventual victory, bringing him on to take a penalty against Italy. The Manchester United man missed, despite sending Donnarumma the wrong way. As crushed as we all are, he'll have taken it 10 times worse.

DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN 5

Calvert-Lewin's tournament boiled down to a total of 18 minutes. He was even omitted from the 23-man squad for Germany, which meant England didn't have a like-for-like back-up for Kane. I'm sure the Everton striker would have liked to be utilised more, but we cannot criticise Southgate. He persisted with Kane throughout the tournament and England reached the final.