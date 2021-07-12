Cancel
Are Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn together from Bachelor in Paradise?

By Julia Elbaba
The US Sun
The US Sun
 16 days ago

BACHELOR in Paradise finished filming another season this past weekend.

The anticipation of a new season has fans speculating and spoilers leaking.

This is the second season in a row there have been three engagements

WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW

Are Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn together?

Reality Steve revealed in his blog that three couples made it to the end.

They are Grocery Store Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, and Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn.

First, Steve pointed out that Kenny and Mari plus Riley and Maurissa all got engaged.

Steve later added that Joe and Serena also got engagement, therefore, all the final couples for engaged.

This means that this is the second season in a row there have been three engagements.

The new season will premiere on ABC on Monday, August 16 Credit: Maurissa Gunn/Instagram

Who left Bachelor in Paradise single?

It was originally reported by Steve that Noah Erb and Abigail were the “it” couple this season.

🌹 Follow all the latest news and stories on Bachelor in Paradise

The reason is unknown but Noah reportedly broke up with Abigail before the overnight date.

Both of them left the show single, however, many are speculating they might get back together post-show.

Noah made a sweet comment on her Instagram pic and she replied but nobody is quite sure what it all means.

Another couple was Brendan Morais and Pieper James who decided to leave together as a couple before overnight dates.

People are speculating that it is because of their pre-show dating rumors.

There was a love triangle between Kenny Braasch, Demi Burnett, and Mari Pepin. Kenny ultimately chose Mari since they left together engaged.

Some others that left the show single were Tia Booth and Kendall Long.

Seeing Joe with another woman was a hard pill for Long to swallow, which reportedly lead to self-elimination.

A relationship also formed between Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs, the villain of Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette journey.

It is unclear why Kufrin broke up with him before the finale.

When and where does Bachelor in Paradise air?

Even though filming took place in Mexico as it always does, it was at a different resort this time around.

Fans already know there were multiple guest hosts who stepped in to help since Chris Harrison left.

The seventh season will premiere on ABC on Monday, August 16, and be hosted by a range of celebrity comedians, including David Spade, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, and Lil Jon, in lieu of Chris Harrison.

Wells Adams will also serve as the bartender and “master of ceremonies.”

Due to the pandemic, the series was forced to take a year off in 2020.

