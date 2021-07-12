Local business hosts “Fire and Ice at the Mall at Johnson City” circus performances
A local business called Night Owl Circus Arts is hosting a drive-in style show at the Mall at Johnson City this weekend. The show is titled “Fire and Ice at the Mall at Johnson City”. Featured acts include aerial silks, acrobats, stilts, trapeze and more. Audience members can sit in their car or bring a chair and watch from outside. Flash photography is not permitted. Applause is appreciated, however horn honking is also not permitted.www.supertalk929.com
Comments / 0