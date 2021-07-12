Local business hosts “Fire and Ice at the Mall at Johnson City” circus performances

Many events are happening around the Tri-cities in celebration of Harry Potter’s birthday. This fictional character is a favorite to many who are fans of the books and movies. The town of Unicoi is having a celebration which includes potion making, herbology, and more wizard-themed activities. This celebration takes place at the Unicoi County Public Library on Friday from 1—5 PM. Elizabethton is also hosting a celebration this weekend at Covered Bridge Park. Families can pickup a broomstick and map, and go on a horcrux scavenger hunt just like Harry and the gang. This event kicks off at Covered Bridge Park this Saturday at 2 PM.