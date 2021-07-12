City of Kingsport hosts 4th Annual storm drain art contest

The City of Kingsport is calling on local artists to compete in the 4th annual storm drain art contest. This contest seeks to raise awareness about the importance of protecting local rivers and wildlife from storm water. Rain water is unable to naturally filter into the ground due to paved roads, concrete, and buildings. This causes the water to flood over roofs and streets as storm water. Storm water picks up various pollutants along the way such as car oil, pesticides, and even soap. It then goes into the city’s storm drains and out into natural bodies of water. These pollutants can harm aquatic wildlife and the health of our rivers.