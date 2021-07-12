Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Jadon Sancho expected to have Man Utd medical this week and complete £73m transfer before summer holiday

By Martin Blackburn
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KdPQd_0aun1geM00

MANCHESTER UNITED hope to help Jadon Sancho over his Euro heartache by finalising a switch this week.

The England ace, 21, is expected to have his medical with the Red Devils before he heads off on his holidays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qn1Pe_0aun1geM00
Man Utd hope to help Jadon Sancho over his Euro heartache by finalising a switch this week Credit: Getty

A fee of around £73million was agreed between United and Borussia Dortmund in June bringing a long pursuit to an end.

And the Premier League giants are keen to put the finishing touches to the move as soon as possible now that his international commitments are over.

The Euro 2020 final ended in disappointment for former Manchester City trainee Sancho as he came off the bench in time for the penalty shootout.

He saw his spot-kick saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma as England fluffed their final three efforts to hand Italy the crown at Wembley.

Sancho and his fellow Three Lions stars at United are only likely to get around three weeks off before reporting back for pre-season in early August.

So all parties want it finalised before he heads off for some sunshine and a much-needed break.

Meanwhile United are still in talks with the representatives of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane about a move to England.

However, United have yet to speak to the Spanish outfit to agree a fee for the 28-year-old French international.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bmZti_0aun1geM00

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

That could yet prove another obstacle with reports suggesting they will want north of £50m for the centre-back.

Another French ace on United chief Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s radar is Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 18, who is valued in the £25m bracket by his club. He is into the final year of his contract.

Solskjaer has added Eric Ramsay to United’s first-team coaching set-up.

The former Chelsea coach will work one-on-one with individual players and also work on the side’s set-plays.

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
232K+
Followers
25K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Jadon Sancho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Summer Holiday#Manchester United#The Red Devils#Borussia Dortmund#Real Madrid#Spanish#French#Ts Cs#Gunnar#Chelsea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Man Utd complete £73m Sancho signing

The 21-year-old joins Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side ahead of the 2021-22 season, with the Red Devils having finally got their man. Manchester United have completed the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £73 million ($101m). The England international, who was part of the Three Lions...
Premier League90min.com

When Man Utd will confirm Jadon Sancho transfer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Jadon Sancho's imminent transfer to the club is just some paperwork away from being finalised. After a year of chasing the winger, United finally struck a £73m deal to lure Sancho away from Borussia Dortmund, with the 21-year-old undergoing a medical earlier in the week before jetting off on his post-Euros holiday.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

What shirt number will Jadon Sancho wear at Man Utd?

Modern-day footballers often build their brands in association with their squad numbers, so what will the England star wear at Old Trafford?. Jadon Sancho's transfer to Manchester United is close to completion, with the Red Devils forking out £73 million ($101m) to Borussia Dortmund for the England international. It means...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

United complete the transfer of Sancho

Ole, how excited are you to welcome Jadon Sancho to the club?. “Very much so. He’s such a talented boy. As it’s been known all over the world, we’ve followed Jadon for a long, long time. He’s a player that we’ve targeted and we think his qualities will fit right in here at Man United.”
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals 'small little details' are all that need sorting before Jadon Sancho can be announced as a Manchester United player in £73m move from Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Jadon Sancho is set to complete his move to Old Trafford once 'small little details' are completed. On July 1 United announced that they had reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the signing of Sancho. The £73million deal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy