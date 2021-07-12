Cancel
July 12: County Executive George Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update/ Latimer also discussed County’s Innovative 911 Diversion Training Program

 17 days ago

View full press briefing here: https://youtu.be/MrmSatxPejM. (White Plains, NY) – At his weekly Westchester County update, County Executive George Latimer discussed the County’s implementation of a program aimed at assisting those in mental health crisis during their time of greatest need. Westchester County is embarking on a new first step in diverting people with serious mental health and co-occurring disorder needs from the criminal justice system into behavioral health services.

