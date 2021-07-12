Chicago Bulls: 3 free agent point guards to avoid at all costs

Thirteen years after he was welcomed in the Windy City as their first overall pick, is Derrick Rose actually headed back to play for the Chicago Bulls this coming season? The 32-year-old, who is still currently signed with the New York Knicks, is in the twilight of his career and a lot of folks have been toying with the idea of him possibly reuniting with the city that adopted him with open arms back in the 2008 NBA Draft. Now that Rose is an unrestricted free agent coming into his 14th season in the NBA, the thought of him making a comeback seems to be more and more real.