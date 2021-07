It’s true. You still cross my mind. You have for a while now. I’m not denying this fact. In a world where people are replaced at the drop of a hat, you were the furthest from that. I guess I’ve been fixating on the wasted potential between us — that’s what hurts the most. Within these reflections are hidden concoctions of regret, confusion, and nostalgia. Nothing I can say will take from the fact that you did actually mean something to me, even if your actions in the end should have dampened any emotion I had toward you.