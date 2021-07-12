Cancel
Tennessee State

No boating fatalities reported in Tennessee over holiday weekend

supertalk929.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is pleased to announce that no boat-related fatalities occurred over the Independence Day weekend. Although TWRA reported 21 boating-under-the-influence arrests and six serious injury boating incidents, there were no fatalities. According to the TWRA, this is thanks to a national “Operation Dry Water” campaign– which is dedicated to enforcing alcohol and drug-related laws on the water. This campaign is held during the Independence Day holiday to reduce BUI cases in the peak boating season.

www.supertalk929.com

