No boating fatalities reported in Tennessee over holiday weekend

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is pleased to announce that no boat-related fatalities occurred over the Independence Day weekend. Although TWRA reported 21 boating-under-the-influence arrests and six serious injury boating incidents, there were no fatalities. According to the TWRA, this is thanks to a national “Operation Dry Water” campaign– which is dedicated to enforcing alcohol and drug-related laws on the water. This campaign is held during the Independence Day holiday to reduce BUI cases in the peak boating season.