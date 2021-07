If you have something to say about public safety or law enforcement in Half Moon Bay, Saturday is your chance to let the city know. As part of an ongoing effort to gather broader input and address public safety, the Half Moon Bay City Council is hosting a special meeting on law enforcement at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Half Moon Bay Library. After a summary of the city’s previous outreach efforts over the past year, the rest of the meeting will be an open forum for the public to discuss any ideas, problems or concerns about law enforcement and safety.