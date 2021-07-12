Breeder Convicted Of Cruelty To 110 Dogs, Cats & Tortoises Loses Her Appeal

We have three dogs, two Dachshunds and one Chocolate Lab, and they have three extremely different personalities. So, when we decided to begin the adventure of backyard chickens, one of the first questions my wife asked was, “How are we going to introduce the dogs to the chickens?” and my response was, “Well, until we got Frasier (our 2 year old cat), the dogs had never even seen a cat, and they’re all buddies now, I’m sure it will be the same with the chickens.” Good response, right? Consider this one of the few times that my wife asked me a question, I answered it, and the answer wasn’t followed by eight more questions. She was happy with my response, I was happy not to be further questioned, and the pets will be happy to include a few more members of the family. Everyone was happy; fast forward a few weeks……not everyone is as happy anymore.