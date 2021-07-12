Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Breeder Convicted Of Cruelty To 110 Dogs, Cats & Tortoises Loses Her Appeal

By Stephanie Maguire
Posted by 
AdrianaS
AdrianaS
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was in September of 2019 when Lynn Stoker was convicted and sentenced to 21 weeks. She was found guilty of eleven charges of “causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal” and four counts of “failing to ensure an animal’s welfare needs.”. “There were a number of different breeds at...

iheartdogs.com

Comments / 0

AdrianaS

AdrianaS

Anaheim, CA
356
Followers
1K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

iHeartDogs is dedicated to keeping our readers informed on the latest in health, safety and all things dog. We share the stories that make us love our dogs more.

 https://iheartdogs.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Dog#Show Dogs#Breeders#The Northumbria Police#Newcastle Crown Court#Facebook Northumbria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsBBC

Illegal dog breeder who mutilated puppies' ears jailed

An illegal dog breeder who mutilated the ears of puppies has been jailed. Christopher Mae, 32, from Cardiff, pleaded guilty to four offences and was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison. He will have to pay more than £11,000 for the cost of housing his dogs, fines and a victim...
Animalsgrit.com

Integrating Chickens, Dogs and Cats

We have three dogs, two Dachshunds and one Chocolate Lab, and they have three extremely different personalities. So, when we decided to begin the adventure of backyard chickens, one of the first questions my wife asked was, “How are we going to introduce the dogs to the chickens?” and my response was, “Well, until we got Frasier (our 2 year old cat), the dogs had never even seen a cat, and they’re all buddies now, I’m sure it will be the same with the chickens.” Good response, right? Consider this one of the few times that my wife asked me a question, I answered it, and the answer wasn’t followed by eight more questions. She was happy with my response, I was happy not to be further questioned, and the pets will be happy to include a few more members of the family. Everyone was happy; fast forward a few weeks……not everyone is as happy anymore.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Is getting a cat or dog bad for the planet?

Demand for pets has soared during coronavirus, with 3.2 million households in the UK getting a pet since the pandemic started, according to a survey by the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association.“Now, more than ever, we know that the companionship and joy pets can bring to people’s lives shouldn’t be under-estimated,” said Nicole Paley, PFMA deputy chief executive.But is man’s best friend, the planet’s greatest enemy?As lovable as they may be, cats and dogs come with a steep carbon pawprint. This is mainly because of their diet, which includes a lot of meat and animal products.The meat consumption of cats and...
Animalswashingtonnewsday.com

Momma Cat Introduces Her Kitten to the Family Dog in Adorable Video

Momma Cat Introduces Her Kitten to the Family Dog in Adorable Video. Web fans have been thrilled by a video supposedly showing a mother cat introducing her kitten to the family dog. Over 1.5 million people have seen a YouTube video titled “Cat Mom Introducing Her 1 Week Old Kitten...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Drug dealing scientist, 27, who was caught with hundreds of pounds of cash in her underwear and two bags of cannabis smiles as she leaves court after sobbing in the dock while clutching a cuddly toy as she avoided jail

A drug dealing scientist smiled as she walked free from court just minutes after she sobbed in front of a judge while clutching a cuddly toy. Toma Augustaityte, 27, from Coventry, was caught with two bags of cannabis and hundreds of pounds of cash stuffed in her underwear when police stopped her car.
Michigan StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Hero Michigan Dad Saves Twins (18 months) from House Fire. He is in Grave Condition. GoFundMe Blows Up

Hero Michigan Dad Saves Twins (18 months) from House Fire.gofundme. Friday night July 16, 2021, started like any other night for Ray Lucas and Shi’Ann Brown, the 23-year-old parents of twin girls, ages 18 months. Little did Ray know that he would be engaged in a fight to save the lives of their twin baby girls? Malaysia and Milan were at home with family when an electrical fire started in the basement and soon engulfed the entire house. Some family members were able to escape but the babies were still trapped in the house.
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

Girl, 5, is rescued by neighbors after yelling for help and banging on the windows after being 'kidnapped by monster' who lived across from her apartment where cops found her father dead

A five-year-old girl was rescued from her kidnapper, whom she called 'a monster,' after several days in captivity inside his Detroit apartment when a neighbor saw the child banging on a window and calling for help. The abduction of Maggie Millsap in late June took an even more sinister turn...
AccidentsPosted by
Lawrence Post

Teenager feared dead after being “dragged off and drowned” while saving 10 children’s lives

A teenager is feared to have drowned after jumping into water to save the lives of 10 children. As per reports, 18-year-old Callum saw the children leaping from a railway bridge into the harbor waters below, where they were then dragged away by a rip tide. Along with the parents’ children, he leapt into the water in an effort to get the kids to safety, but while three of them ended in hospital as a precautionary measure, Callum vanished.

Comments / 0

Community Policy