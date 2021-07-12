Stephen A. Smith Issues Statement After Controversial Shohei Ohtani Segment

UPDATE: Stephen A. Smith released an apology regarding his controversial segment on Shohei Ohtani -- 6:19 PM ET, 3:19 PM PT. Stephen A. Smith: “My segment on Ohtani this morning on First Take, people are misinterpreting what I’m saying, I’m not talking about the state of the game of baseball. Baseball is a great game and a great sport and some of the greatest players in the world are foreign players. Tatis comes to my mind, I love this brother and what he brings to the table, and Ohtani is the second coming of Babe Ruth, okay? That’s not what I was trying to say. I’m talking about the marketability and promotion of the sport, and it’s exactly what Sports Illustrated essentially alluded to in their article last month when they talked about ‘28% of the players in Major League Baseball are foreign players’, a lot of them need translator, you know, Spanish, it could be Mandarin, Japanese, the list goes on and on and on. If you are a sport trying to ingratiate yourself with the American public the way Major League Baseball is, because of the problems that you’ve been having to deal with in terms of improving the attractiveness of the sport, it helps if you spoke the English language. It doesn’t mean anything more than that. Baseball is a great game, but baseball’s audience is significantly older the NBA, NFL audience, etc. etc. That’s what I was talking about, nothing more. We’re only talking about Ohtani because he’s phenomenal, he’s going to be in the Home Run Derby, he’s got 33 home runs with a .279 batting average, plus he can pitch and he’s the second-coming of Bath Ruth, practically. We know it’s an international sport, we know that’s great, and baseball having the global appeal that it is, fine, but in the United States all I was saying was that when you're a superstar, if you can speak the English language, then guess what, that's going to make it that much easier and less challenging to promote the sport. That’s all I was saying about anybody.”