Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Stephen A. Smith Issues Statement After Controversial Shohei Ohtani Segment

Posted by 
Fox Sports Radio
Fox Sports Radio
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE: Stephen A. Smith released an apology regarding his controversial segment on Shohei Ohtani -- 6:19 PM ET, 3:19 PM PT. Stephen A. Smith: “My segment on Ohtani this morning on First Take, people are misinterpreting what I’m saying, I’m not talking about the state of the game of baseball. Baseball is a great game and a great sport and some of the greatest players in the world are foreign players. Tatis comes to my mind, I love this brother and what he brings to the table, and Ohtani is the second coming of Babe Ruth, okay? That’s not what I was trying to say. I’m talking about the marketability and promotion of the sport, and it’s exactly what Sports Illustrated essentially alluded to in their article last month when they talked about ‘28% of the players in Major League Baseball are foreign players’, a lot of them need translator, you know, Spanish, it could be Mandarin, Japanese, the list goes on and on and on. If you are a sport trying to ingratiate yourself with the American public the way Major League Baseball is, because of the problems that you’ve been having to deal with in terms of improving the attractiveness of the sport, it helps if you spoke the English language. It doesn’t mean anything more than that. Baseball is a great game, but baseball’s audience is significantly older the NBA, NFL audience, etc. etc. That’s what I was talking about, nothing more. We’re only talking about Ohtani because he’s phenomenal, he’s going to be in the Home Run Derby, he’s got 33 home runs with a .279 batting average, plus he can pitch and he’s the second-coming of Bath Ruth, practically. We know it’s an international sport, we know that’s great, and baseball having the global appeal that it is, fine, but in the United States all I was saying was that when you're a superstar, if you can speak the English language, then guess what, that's going to make it that much easier and less challenging to promote the sport. That’s all I was saying about anybody.”

foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 5

Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Take#Sports Illustrated#Major League Baseball#Spanish#Japanese#Nba#Espn#Twitter#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
Country
Japan
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
UPI News

Angels star Shohei Ohtani signs exclusive memorabilia deal with Fanatics

July 20 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani inked a multiyear partnership with global merchandise and memorabilia brand Fanatics on Tuesday. The deal makes Fanatics the exclusive distributor of Ohtani autographs, collectibles and other memorabilia. Under the agreement, Ohtani will sign baseballs, bats, jerseys, photos and certain game-used equipment in both English and Japanese.
MLBPosted by
Daily Mail

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is slammed for 'xenophobia' after complaining that the Angels' Japanese star Shohei Ohtani 'still needs an interpreter'

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is being accused of xenophobia after saying that Los Angeles Angels pitching and hitting sensation Shohei Ohtani's reliance on interpreters in interviews negatively impacts Major League Baseball's popularity. 'The fact that you got a foreign player that doesn't speak English, believe it or not, I...
SportsThe Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Listened As His ESPN Co-Workers Elevated the Conversation

Stephen A. Smith's expansive purview and commitment to unvarnished, provoking opinion puts him in the position to run afoul of both the public and his co-workers for hours on end each day. His commentary on Shohei Ohtani's marketability and value to Major League Baseball, made during Monday's First Take, drew instant ire both externally and internally. It was his most significant misstep since 2014 when he implied women need to be careful not to "provoke" domestic violence incidents. Those words earned him a one-week suspension.
NFLYardbarker

Could Jeremy Chinn be the Shohei Ohtani of the NFL?

Major League Baseball is seeing something that hasn't happened in nearly a century - a two-way player having success and lots of it. Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is taking the baseball world by storm as both a position player and a pitcher. Going into the All-Star break, Ohtani led the league with 33 home runs while also posting a 4-1 record on the mound.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Twitter roasted Shohei Ohtani’s Home Run Derby pitcher after he was eliminated

Baseball fans got plenty of Shohei Ohtani home runs in the Derby, but unfortunately he only lasted one round due to the heroics of Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. Ohtani hit six (6!) 500-foot home runs in his lone round at Coors Field, but unfortunately for him that wasn’t enough to move on. His opponent, Nationals star Juan Soto, managed to defeat him in a swing-off to advance.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Ramon Laureano homers as A's get past Shohei Ohtani, Angels

All-Star Game starter Shohei Ohtani pitched six shutout innings, but Ramon Laureano greeted reliever Steve Cishek with a three-run home run Monday night as the Oakland Athletics outlasted the visiting Los Angeles Angels 4-1 in the opener of a two-game series. Left-hander Cole Irvin combined with closer Lou Trivino on...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Angels' Shohei Ohtani makes first start of second half vs. A's

Right-hander Shohei Ohtani will make his first start of the second half at the same site as the first start of his Major League Baseball career when he gets the ball for the visiting Los Angeles Angels in the opener of a two-game series against the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.
MLBbaseballprospectus.com

Fantasy Players Should Be Able To Manage Shohei Ohtani Like Joe Maddon

Welcome to Ohtani Week: a celebration of, well, Shohei Ohtani. There’s been no player more fascinating or exhilarating since Ohtani graced our shores in 2018. Over time, the initial curiosity and excitement surrounding MLB’s first true two-way player in a century morphed into something more: Pure, uncut awe derived a superstar breaking barriers previously thought unreachable. All week, we’ll be talking about the most lovable—and possibly most talented—man in baseball. So throw on your Angels cap, grab your laptop charger, and dig in.
Baseballnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Reusse: Enjoy the phenomenon that is Shohei Ohtani

The shows that feature limited numbers of people arguing and drawing delicious salaries on ESPN, FS1 and other national outlets have this, and only this, to say about baseball:. The major leagues do a very poor job of promoting their best players. This weekly conversation usually takes place on a...
MLBallfans.co

Cleveland Indians: Albert Belle downloads on Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout

Fresh off the All-Star game, Former Cleveland Indians slugger and five-time All-Star Albert Belle weighed in on MLB mega-star Shohei Ohtani, in addition to continuing to deliver punches to the game of another Anaheim all-timer, Mike Trout. Belle’s views on Trout have been covered here, but it was interesting to...
MLBAspen Daily News

MLB needs a savior: Is it Shohei Ohtani?

I used to love Major League Baseball. But today the elite level of our national pastime is more profoundly broken than it’s been in a century. Pitchers glue their fingers to the ball with foreign substances to increase its spin rate so much that the ball moves in ways that seem to defy physical laws. And when the MLB finally steps in to stop the cheating, pitchers howl their disapproval.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Browns: 3 players with two-way potential just like Shohei Ohtani

The Browns have a few guys who could go both ways like Angels player Shohei Ohtani. The Browns have some insanely athletic people, some players who are so talented that they could do in football what Shohei Ohtani is doing in baseball; play both ways. Now the team has seen their fair share of two-way players back in the day, but aside from Troy Brown of the New England Patriots, the modern game of the NFL doesn’t call for two-way players anymore. A darn shame we think.

Comments / 5

Community Policy