UPDATE: Remains found off Interstate 81 in March identified as missing Scott County, Virginia man
Developments have been reported by the Bristol Virginia Police Department in the case of skeletal remains found along a roadway that parallels Interstate 81. The agency said after examination by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, a state forensic science DNA database identified the body as Nathan Houston Worley, 30, who was reported missing in 2019 by Scott County law enforcement.www.supertalk929.com
