First Bite: Clark Cooper Concepts Brings New, Upscale Restaurant Gratify to Rice Village
Gratify, the latest restaurant by Clark Cooper Concepts, opened last week at 5212 Morningside in Rice Village. It’s taken over the space formerly occupied by Punk’s Simple Southern Food, another restaurant from the company founded by chef Charles Clark and restaurateur Grant Cooper. Unlike its predecessor’s Southern-comfort focus, Gratify is more upscale, with features such as elevated cocktails and a raw bar. The only visual leftovers from Punk’s are the general layout of the space and a few light fixtures.houstonfoodfinder.com
