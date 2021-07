HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech Athletics is offering its annual early bird hockey season ticket sale until August 8. The Huskieshave an exciting new seating option for this year. Rail 555 will be premium seating along the rail on the concourse inside the Breakaway Zone for only $481. The number 555 is in honor of the 555 wins by Coach John MacInnes as leader of the Huskies from 1956-82.