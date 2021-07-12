State regulators shut down Bay City marijuana processor over health violations
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City marijuana processor lost its operating license days after state regulators announced a recall of its products. The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency suspended the license for 3843 Euclid LLC to process medical and recreational marijuana. State officials pointed to a number of health and safety violations alleged in the company’s operations, leading to a recall last Wednesday.www.abc12.com
