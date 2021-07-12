Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay City, MI

State regulators shut down Bay City marijuana processor over health violations

By ABC12 News Staff
abc12.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City marijuana processor lost its operating license days after state regulators announced a recall of its products. The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency suspended the license for 3843 Euclid LLC to process medical and recreational marijuana. State officials pointed to a number of health and safety violations alleged in the company’s operations, leading to a recall last Wednesday.

www.abc12.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Government
Bay City, MI
Business
City
Bay City, MI
Bay City, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Laws#Regulators#Wjrt#3843 Euclid Llc#Covert Cups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Simone Biles addresses fans after withdrawing from Olympic events

Simone Biles, the superstar gymnast who pulled out of both the individual and team all-around competitions at the Tokyo Games, addressed her fans on Twitter late Wednesday to thank them for the support. "The outpouring love & support I’ve receive has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...

Comments / 3

Community Policy